Slatkin, Lenore B., - 87, of Atlantic City, died on November 12, 2019. Lenore is predeceased by her beloved parents, Florence (Cantor) and Jack Burstein; her favorite uncle, Seymour Cantor; her loving husband of 48 years, Marvin W. Slatkin, M.D.; and her dear sister, Joyce Burstein Rhode. She is survived by her daughter, Susan (Jay) Finkelstein of Chevy Chase, Maryland and their children Jeffrey, Rachel, and Andrew; and her son, Seymour (Marsha) Slatkin of Potomac, Maryland and their children Allison (Matthew) and Robert. Synagogue services will be held, Today, Wednesday November 13 at 1pm at Shirat Hayam, 700 N Swarthmore Avenue, Ventnor. Interment to follow at the Beth Kehillah Cemetery. Memorial donations in her memory may be made to Shirat Hayam, the Board of Jewish Education, or RNS Cancer & Heart Fund. For a full obituary, please visit, www.rothgoldsteins.com Arrangements entrusted to ROTH-GOLDSTEINS' MEMORIAL CHAPEL, Atlantic City.
