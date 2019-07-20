Sless, Joan H., - 85 , of Margate, passed away quietly at home on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, with her family by her side. Joan was born in Atlantic City, NJ, to Jacob B. and Lillian Savitt. Joan attended Atlantic City public schools and was a proud graduate of the Atlantic City High School Class of 1951. Joan attended Drexel University and graduated with a Bachelors Degree in Library Science from Glassboro State College. Joan had a wonderful 33 year career working at the Margate Library. Joan served for many years as the volunteer coordinator and a member of the Board of Directors of Lucy The Elephant, and loved to wear her "Lucy" sweatshirts, bracelets, and hats. Joan was also a long-time Board Member of the Atlantic City Historical Society and enjoyed visiting the group's museum on Garden Pier with friends and family. Joan also enjoyed visiting the Humane Society to play with the cats and kittens. Joan was an extremely patriotic individual and held a deep love of the United States. She proudly flew her American Flag every day and night on her flagpole. Joan held the State of Israel dearly in her heart. Joan was pre-deceased by her husband, Alan H. Sless, her beloved grandson, Shaun Lyle Sless, and her brother, the Honorable David N. Savitt. She is survived by her children, Richard (Susan) Sless, Marcy Sless, Steven (Kathryn) Sless, and Jacob B. Sless. Joan is also survived by her grandchildren, whom she dearly loved: Jeremy Ephraim, Erin Veronica, Lauren Emily, Thomas Alan, Aaron Jacob, Carly Hope, and Michaela Lily. Joan will be missed by her two cats, Max and Murphy, whom she adored. Donations in memory of Joan can be made to the Atlantic County Humane Society, www.humanesocietyac.org or to the Jewish National Fund, www.jnf.org, to plant a tree in Israel program. Services are private at the request of the family. Arrangements are entrusted to ROTH-GOLDSTEINS' MEMORIAL CHAPEL, Atlantic City. www.rothgoldsteins.com
Breaking
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
Click to submit your candidate bio and photo to be included in our upcoming General Election Voter Guide
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
Professional Window Cleaning and Power Washing! Serving Atlantic & Cape May www.thisguys…
Ray's Windows Comfort, Style & Affordable Windows Serving the South Jersey Area! Free Es…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.