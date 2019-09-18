Sloan, Betty Bell, - 82, of Egg Harbor Township, passed away on Thursday, September 12, 2019. Betty was born in Fowler, Indiana to the late William and Martha Bell. She was a graduate of the University of Indiana. Betty proudly served her country in the US Air Force as a nurse. After she was honorably discharged, Betty was employed at the Fort Bliss Army Hospital in El Paso, TX, the VA Hospital in Tampa, Florida and Kessler Memorial Hospital in Hammonton. She retired in 2008 from Shore Memorial Hospital in Somers Point. Betty is survived by her beloved son William A. Sloan, her brothers Bob and Roger Bell and her sisters Loretta Haynes, Pat Glotzbach and Ruth "Ree" Mobley. She was recently predeceased by her son Kenneth Edward 'Kenny" Sloan. Services and interment will be private at the convenience of the family. To share your fondest memory of Betty please visit www.jeffriesandkeates.com Family services by Jeffries and Keates Funeral Home, Northfield.
Breaking
Most Popular
-
A Florida man had been missing for 22 years. Here's how Google Earth helped solve the mystery.
-
Vice president's nephew, Conway's cousin to marry in Atlantic City
-
Fire destroys Luby's Bar in Egg Harbor City
-
At least 19 people injured in Wildwood balcony collapse, investigation underway
-
Daughters of Philly mayor, North Wildwood official plead guilty in August fight
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
Click to submit your candidate bio and photo to be included in our upcoming General Election Voter Guide
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
House Cleanouts 609-652-9555 Junk Removal Service Attics-Garages-Furn. Removal Estate Liquid…
We buy any house any condition $$ Quick cash & closing for Residential/ Commercial Prope…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.