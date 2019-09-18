Sloan, Betty Bell, - 82, of Egg Harbor Township, passed away on Thursday, September 12, 2019. Betty was born in Fowler, Indiana to the late William and Martha Bell. She was a graduate of the University of Indiana. Betty proudly served her country in the US Air Force as a nurse. After she was honorably discharged, Betty was employed at the Fort Bliss Army Hospital in El Paso, TX, the VA Hospital in Tampa, Florida and Kessler Memorial Hospital in Hammonton. She retired in 2008 from Shore Memorial Hospital in Somers Point. Betty is survived by her beloved son William A. Sloan, her brothers Bob and Roger Bell and her sisters Loretta Haynes, Pat Glotzbach and Ruth "Ree" Mobley. She was recently predeceased by her son Kenneth Edward 'Kenny" Sloan. Services and interment will be private at the convenience of the family. To share your fondest memory of Betty please visit www.jeffriesandkeates.com Family services by Jeffries and Keates Funeral Home, Northfield.

