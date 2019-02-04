Sloan, Kenneth Edward, - , "Kenny", age 52, of Egg Harbor Township N.J. passed away Thursday, January 31, 2019 peacefully at his home. Born in El Paso, Texas. Kenny moved to New Jersey, and graduated from Egg Harbor Township High school. After High school Kenny proudly enlisted in the United States Army, and was honorably discharged in 1987. He then used his many talents to become the legendary DJ "Kenny Sloan" of Maloney's in Margate, where he will always be remembered for bringing much joy & music to countless friends. A friend to many, remembered by all, those who knew Kenny would agree he had a heart of gold and the soul of a gentle giant. He is survived by his family who he loved deeply, his mother Betty Sloan, his father Paul Sloan, and his brother William Sloan. Along with countless family members from Indiana. Friends may gather Thursday, February 7th 2019 at Jeffries & Keates Funeral Home, Tilton Road & Infield Avenue, Northfield, N.J. 08225 from the hours of 6pm to 9pm. In lieu of flowers please consider the needs of the family and donations may be sent online to: GoFundMe.Com- Memorial Service For Kenny Sloan To share your fondest memory of Kenny please visit www.jeffriesandkeates.com
