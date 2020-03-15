Sloan, THOMAS P. , - 90, of Somers Point, passed away March 12, 2020. Born April 26, 1929 in Atlantic City, NJ. Tom was an independent business owner of Sloan Paper Supply and co-proprietor of Sullivan's Café in Somers Point for more than 40 years. He was a devoted father of four, the grandfather of nine, and great-grandfather of seven. He held many monikers. Tom was often referred to as "The Mayor"; everywhere he went, someone knew him. Tom grew up in Atlantic City-Ventnor area and lived in Somers Point for most of his adult life. He is predeceased by his son Thomas D. Sloan, son-in-law Charles Vaccaro Jr., as well as his younger siblings, Catherine Barber, Gerald Sloan, and Mary Kobielsky. Tom is survived by Frances Sloan-Knorr and children, Theresa Vaccaro, Kevin Sloan (Kelly Monell), and James Sloan (Mary Yacovelli). Grandchildren: Crystal, Ashley, Amanda, Nicole, Charles III, Kevin Jr., Daniel, Bryce, and Devon. Known for his generous personality, Tom was a loving and caring person who looked after everyone. He was always willing to lend a hand no matter the situation. He will be greatly missed, but never forgotten by all who knew him. There is so much more to be said about Tom, surely, he was one in a million. Anyone who knew him, will smile, laugh, or cry when reminiscing about him. We know in our hearts that we are better people and fortunate to have known him. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to The American Cancer Society, www.cancer.org. A viewing will be held from 6-8pm on Monday, March 16th at the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, 1707 New Road, Linwood, NJ 08221. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday at 11am, with a viewing from 10-11am at St. Joseph's Church, 606 Shore Road, Somers Point, NJ. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Mays Landing. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
