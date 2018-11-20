Slota, Esther, - 93, of Northfield, Was called to heaven to reunite with the love of her life, her husband John, on November 15th after a long illness with Alzheimer's disease. She was a long time resident of Northfield and lived in a special neighborhood where the neighbors were more like family members. Esther was predeceased by her parents, "Tater" and Annie Cramer, her brothers, Stanley and Donald Cramer, and her husband, John. She will be missed and lovingly remembered by her children, Linda and husband Ron, John and wife Barbara, Donald and wife Anne, her grandchildren, Kara Alford (Joe), Alyssa Shain, Jack Slota, Christine Slota, Danielle Ruffenach, Jessica Pepper (Lou), James Slota (Alexa), eight great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Esther was born and grew up in Port Republic where she and her brothers spent countless hours enjoying the beauty of the Mullica River. She was a member of the Northfield Mothers' League and played outfield for the Northfield Mothers Team. She worked as an administrative assistant for the Air National Guard before retiring. She enjoyed gardening, baking, shopping, and was a talented craftsman and artist working with paint, wood, and ceramics. She was spontaneous, fun loving and embraced life. She was always ready for an adventure; however, her happiest moments were spent with her family being the best mother and grandmother in the world. The family extends their thanks to the caregivers from Right at Home, Meadowview Nursing Home and Heartland Hospice. Friends and relatives may call from 10:00 to 11:00 on Friday, November 23 at St. Gianna Beretta Molla church in Northfield followed by a requiem mass at 11:00am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to One Mind @onemind.org whose mission is to deliver hope to those touched by brain injuries and illness.
