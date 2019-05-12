Sluka, Andrew L., - 89, of Egg Harbor Twp., NJ entered into rest on Monday, May 6, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements entrusted to Jeffries and Keates Funeral Home, 609-646-3400.
