SMALL, Dolores "Lorrie" Mary Jane (nee Hasson), - 87, of Northfield, NJ, passed away peacefully at her home with loved ones present on Sat., April 18th, 2020. Lorrie was one of eight children and was born in Atlantic City Hospital on May 14th, 1932. Her parents are Gertrude Mary Hasson (nee Habermehl) and Michael Thomas Hasson, Sr., whose families relocated to Atlantic City from Philadelphia. Along with her parents, Lorrie is pre-deceased by her beloved husband, Paul W. Small; her sisters, Regina (Jeanie) Van Syckle, Elizabeth (Betty) Higgins, Patricia (Patsy) Hasson; her brother Michael (Mickey) T. Hasson, Jr.; her cousin (who was like a sister) Barbara (Bobbie) Mora; and her friend Edie Horton. Lorrie is survived by her loving daughter and son-in-law, Nancy Small Asselta and Nicholas V. Asselta of Vineland. She is also survived by her cherished relatives: sisters Doris Strockbine of Port St. Lucie, FL, her sister and brother-in-law Joan and John Lubin of Royal Palm Beach, FL, sister Jane Hartman of Absecon and her partner, Charlie Doughty of Linwood; her sister-in-law Violet Hill of Largo, FL; her brother-in-laws Ronald J. Small of Vernon, FL, Alan Groome of Brooksville, FL and Bill Hartman of Egg Harbor Township. Lorrie is also survived by many treasured nieces, nephews, cousins and friends, in particular her lifelong best and dearest friend, Madolyn (Lynn) Driscoll Hildebrand, of Absecon. Lorrie grew up and began her married life in Pleasantville, NJ before moving to Northfield, where in 1959 she created a happy and loving home with her husband, Paul and daughter, Nancy. She attended Pleasantville High School Class of 1950 and was a proud member of Sigma Theta Pi Sorority. As a young woman, she enjoyed working on the Atlantic City Boardwalk at both the Planters Peanuts and James Salt Water Taffy stores. When she met the love of her life and future husband, Paul, to whom she was married in 1952, she was working at Johnson and Johnson/The Industrial Tape Corporation in Pleasantville. One of the original two Northfield Crossing Guards in the 60's, wearing a full official (skirted) police uniform, she safely crossed children at the busy Tilton and Zion Roads intersection, the location of Joe's Market (now Tilton Market). Her daughter has many fond memories of enjoying lunch, sitting in her parents' car as her Mom joyfully crossed the children. A Bee-Line Fashion Stylist, Lorrie demonstrated and sold ladies fashions at home shows throughout the area. Some of the fashions included matching mother/daughter "shifts" Lorrie and her daughter loved wearing together. Lorrie worked as a proof-reader at First National Bank of South Jersey in the 70's and also as a ceramicist at her friend Jane Minuth's ceramic shop in Egg Harbor Township. Her most important and treasured life's calling was that of being a devoted wife and mother who created a loving and happy home. She made all who crossed its threshold feel appreciated and welcomed. Lorrie was self-taught in two activities in which she excelled. She was a seamstress for her family, creating many gorgeous and detailed garments for her daughter and husband, which they proudly enjoyed wearing. She was left-handed and taught herself to crochet using her right hand. She blessed babies, children and adults alike with many intricate and beautiful gifts like jackets, afghans, blankets, pillows, shawls, handbags, toys, household items, doilies, baby sweater/hat/bootie sets, holiday decorations and more! Growing up in a poor home, Lorrie appreciated every single blessing God bestowed on her in life and always fondly stated that although she was poor as a child, her family life and childhood were always overflowing with much love. She had a strong Roman Catholic faith and appreciated being Roman Catholic. As a child and adult she was a member of St. Peter Roman Catholic Parish in Pleasantville and later of St. Gianna Beretta Molla Parish (formerly St. Bernadette's) in Northfield. Lorrie loved Father Anthony Manupella of St. Gianna's, who always inspired her with the joyous and loving expression of faith and goodwill he always shares. Lorrie loved planting and caring for flowers and had an enthusiastic love for all children, who put a sparkle in her eyes. She was a very positive thinking, fun-loving person, who really loved to dance and enjoyed teasing her friends and relatives, especially on April Fools Day, through the years! She deeply loved and enjoyed her cherished and large extended family and got great pleasure out of sharing, discussing and discovering more about her family ancestry and personal family history. Lorrie celebrated sharing her long lasting memories and stories with her loved ones. In recent years she proudly got a great kick out of earning the title of and being called "The Matriarch" of the family! The first word anyoneanywhereat anytimehas ever used to describe Lorrie is "sweet", and she truly was, and genuinely so. She had an absolute heart of gold and was a deeply loyal, supportive, compassionate, kind, gentle, thoughtful soul who always put others, even strangers, before herself. She possessed those beautiful qualities her whole life, even as a child. She always worried about everyone, especially her parents, and was, her entire life, a rare person who was completely and beautifully selfless. Lorrie truly rejoiced in the happiness of others and she brought love and light wherever she went. Lorrie was easily the most devoted and loving wife, mother and friend anyone could ever be blessed to have and like her husband, Paul, always put her family first. She will live on in the memories and hearts of all who were blessed to know her and will be a Special Angel in Heaven, as she was here on earth. Lorrie will be deeply missed and the memory of her will always be held precious by her heartbroken daughter. Dear Mom, "I love you most"you are my sunshine and the wind beneath my wings. Due to the restrictions caused by the Covid-19 Pandemic, funeral services were limited and private. A memorial mass will be scheduled at St. Gianna's in Northfield when the world has healed. Any donations, in Lorrie's name, would be appreciated for St. Gianna Beretta Molla Parish (1421 New Road, Northfield, NJ 08225); Shriners Hospital for Children (donate.lovetotherescue.org); or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (www.stjude.org). Arrangements entrusted to and condolences can be left for the family at adams-perfect.com
