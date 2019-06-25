Small, Murray, - 84, of Margate, June 23, 2019. Husband of Karen Small. Father of Kerry (Vicki) Small and Sherree (Marc) Kopple. Stepfather of Jason (Sara) Kreisman and Jaime (Suzanne) Kreisman. Grandfather of Heather (Kevin), Austin, Isaac, Samuel, Asher, Ryley and Nili. Graveside services are Wed. at 11:00 am at Mt. Sharon Cemetery, (Sec. W) Springfield, PA. Contributions can be made to Alzheimer's Foundation, www.alz.org. PLATT MEMORIAL CHAPELS

Tags

Load entries