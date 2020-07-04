Small, Myrtle, - 94, of Atlantic City, peacefully went home to be with the Lord Monday, June 29, 2020. She was born February 4, 1926, Georgetown, South Carolina, where she met and married her loving husband Oscar Small and was blessed with four sons. She is survived by: her son, Gary Small (Lena). Due to the Covid-19 pandemic funeral services are private. A visitation will be 10AM to 11AM Monday, July 6, 2020, at Greenidge Funeral Homes, 301 Absecon Boulevard, Atlantic City, where condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com

