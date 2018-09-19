Smalls, Alonzo Sr., - departed this life on 9/13/2018. Service is 11am Friday at Faith Baptist Church, 829 Tilton Rd, Pleasantville, NJ. Viewing is 9-11 am. Interment is private.

