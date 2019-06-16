Smeaton, Edward M., Jr., - 94, of Petersburg, passed away on June 6, at Crest Haven Nursing & Rehab Center, CMCH NJ, with his daughters by his side. Ed was born Nov. 10, 1924, to Edward Sr & Roberta Smeaton, in Bloomfield, NJ. He graduated from Nutley HS, NJ in 1943 and immediately entered the Army. Ed was a WW II veteran serving with the 987 th Field Artillery. He fought in Normandy France, The Battle of the Bulge, Rhineland, Belgium, Germany & Czechoslovakia. At the conclusion of the war, Ed worked as a skilled carpenter and met his wife Doris. He retired in 1988. During his retirement he & his wife moved to The Villages in Lady Lake, Fla. and frequently referred to their days there as "Paradise". Ed & Doris enjoyed traveling, golfing, hosting parties, & generally having fun, until Doris's passing in 1997. Ed returned to NJ in 2014. Ed loved spending time with family & was so very proud of all his grandchildren. He would brag about them to anyone who would listen. Ed is predeceased by Doris, his wife of 45 years, his three sisters- Gladys, Jeanette, Helen, & nephew Jeff. He is survived by his son John, Eatontown, NJ; daughters - Janet Stutzman, (David "pork chop"), Petersburg, NJ, Barbara Marriner (Joe), CMCH, NJ; seven grandchildren- Cathy, Lora, Kim, Bill, Tim, Tiffany, & Lisa; and 8 great-grandchildren. The family would like to sincerely thank the staff at Crest Haven for their wonderful care throughout this past year, and Heartland Hospice for their care & support during Ed's final days. A service with Military Honors will be held at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell Fla, at the convenience of the family. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com.
