Smisko, Robert, - 66, of Tuckahoe, and Ocean City, succumbed to cancer at the comfort of his own home surrounded by his family on December 29, 2018. Rob is survived by his loving wife Cheryl Downey-Smisko, parents Barbara and Robert Sr., sons Patrick and Sean, grandchildren Logan, Connor, Kiera and Silas, brother Ronnie and wife Pat, brother-in-law Glen and wife Kate, the extended Downey and Ramos families, and many wonderful nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his sister Linda. Rob was a loving husband, son, father, grandfather, brother, and friend to everyone. He was born in Norristown, PA, and attended Kennedy Kenrick Catholic High School. Rob joined the US Navy and served for twelve years, traveling the globe and enjoying his time in Japan, Australia, the Philippines and others. He loved sports, especially beach volleyball, golf, and football, and was excited to see his Eagles finally earn their first ring. Rob worked as a glass shop manager at Veit Aluminum in Ocean City for 25 years. Rob was an avid fisherman who spent countless sunrises surf fishing around the island and took pride in his various fishing tournament successes. In the past, he was a proud member of the Birds of a Feather wood carving group. Rob maintained a full life of barbequing, brewing, reading, and spending time camping, fishing, and playing games with his grandchildren. A special thank you to the people at Fox Chase Cancer Center, Holy Redeemer Hospice Care, Gilda's Club, and the Ostomy Support Group for their great efforts and tremendous support during this difficult time. Funeral services will be conducted via Langley Loveland Funeral at the Tuckahoe United Methodist Church, 112 Route 49, Tuckahoe, on Sunday, January 6, 2019, at 12:30pm; friends may call from 12 noon until time of service. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Robert's name to a charity of your choice. Please visit www.LangleyLovelandFuneralHome.com to post pictures and memories.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.