Smith, Alma G., - of New Milford, CT, widow of Edward "Wes" Smith, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family and caregivers, on July 12, the day before her 102nd birthday. Born and educated in Pleasantville, NJ, Alma was the daughter of Thomas Carl Peterson and Gertrude Prickett Mathis. She was predeceased by her daughter, Joan Whitecross (Ron) and all her siblings: Sarah, T. Carl Jr, Billy, and Robert Peterson, Anna Laughlin (Bill), and Edith Hammell (Poss); as well as her lifelong best friend, Evelyn Dounton. Alma lived in the Chelsea Heights section of Atlantic City most of her life, but at 93 in 2009 decided to move to New Milford, CT, a beautiful area she had grown to love, to be with her daughter Evelyn Andrus and her son-in-law Ken. "Little grandmom" is also survived by three grandchildren: Kelly Davis (Kirk), Beth Lyle (Michael) and Will Quinnell (Jen Dean); five great grandchildren: Colin Lyle (Angie), Karabeth Davis (Jesse), Corey Davis, Marley Doring, and Hunter Doring; as well as six great-great grandchildren: Kieran, Kayla, Jayden, Jaxson, Hazel, and Hadley. A fond aunt to many nieces and nephews, Roberta Ford (Ralph) was especially close to Alma all her life. Alma spent her last 14 working years at the Ireland Coffee and Tea plant and was able to retire at age 49. However, she never had idle hands and, using her considerable skills, was happiest when making or growing beautiful things for her home, family and friends. She would say her secret to longevity was to stay active and take good care of yourself and others. A viewing will be held on Wednesday, July 18th from 10:00am until 11:00am at Adams-Perfect Funeral Home, 1650 New Road, Northfield. A graveside service will follow in Laurel Memorial Park, Tilton Rd, Pomona. A memorial gathering will be held at a later date in Connecticut. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Alzheimer's Association, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011. Arrangements entrusted to and condolences may be left for her family at: adams-perfect.com
