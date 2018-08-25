Smith, Anne M. (nee Brown), - 93, of Cape May Court House, NJ passed away on Monday, August 21, 2018 at Crest Haven Nursing Home in Cape May Court House, NJ. Mrs. Smith was born in and formerly of Jersey City, NJ and was a longtime Marmora, NJ resident. She worked as a Radio Dispatcher for the Hudson County Police Department in Jersey City, NJ for 27 years retiring in 1984.Mrs. Smith was a member of the Hudson County Democratic Club and served as a Ward Leader and Committee Woman all in Jersey City, NJ. Surviving are three children, Charles R. Smith (Gloria) of Clearwater, FL, Linda A. McMahon (James) of Tuckahoe, NJ, Daniel R. Smith (Joyce) of Jersey City, NJ, nine grandchildren, Charles III, Jennifer, David, Kevin, Benjamin, Jeanette, Daniel, Emily, Gregory and 13 great-grandchildren. Her Funeral Mass and Interment were held privately by her family. Memorial contributions in her memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com.
