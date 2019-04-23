Smith, Barbara Rose (Langford), - 87, of Vineland, peacefully departed this life at home on Thursday, April 4, 2019, with her Daughter\Caretaker Benita by her side. A special Thank you to Holy Redeemer Hospice Care along with Nurse Darlene Brown. Services were private and entrusted to www.mayfunernalhomes.com
