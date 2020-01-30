Smith, Beatrice G., - 93, of South Seaville, NJ, passed away on Tuesday, January 28, 2020. Born in Upland, PA to the late Ralph and Beatrice Hatton Smith, she was a lifelong resident of this area. She enjoyed crocheting and sewing. She worked at clothing factories in Woodbine, Millville, Vineland, and Wildwood to make uniforms for World War II and regular clothing after the war. She also worked at the Woodbine House, Rocking Horse in Avalon, and the Triton Bar. Ms. Smith is survived by her children, Kathy Wescott, Tom Fowler, Sr., Susan Alvaro, and Sandra Fowler; and her loving grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her children, Cindy Batchelor and Joseph Fowler. Funeral service will be held on Monday, February 3, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Avenue, Cape May Court House, where viewing will begin at 10:00 a.m. Interment will be in Calvary Baptist Cemetery, Ocean View. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
