Smith, Catherine Ellen (Conley), - 75, of Dennis Township, passed away peacefully at home with her family and friends by her side on Tuesday, July 10th, 2018. Catherine, who was known as "Kitty" by all who knew and loved her was born in Weehawken, NJ on April 14th, 1943 to Robert Conley and Margaret Conley (Goga). Kitty loved spending time with her family, gardening, boating, and watching Phillies baseball. She had lived the best years of her with her life with her love, husband, and best friend of 58 years Ronald F Smith Sr (Ron). While residing in Jersey City and Wayne, NJ, Kitty worked for Biocraft Labs in Waldwick, NJ for 15 years before moving to Cape May County where she worked for Atlantic County Special Services Schools for 20 years before she retired. Kitty is survived by her husband Ronald F Smith Sr, daughter Debra Stark (Wayne), son Ronald F Smith Jr (Sandy), brother William Conley, grandchildren Dawn Myers (Will), Jamie Stark, Kelly Galati (Vinny) and great grandchildren Declan & Liam Myers. Kitty is preceded in death by her father Robert Conley, mother Margaret Conley, and brother Robert Conley. Her Funeral Service and Interment are private at the convenience of her family. Memorial contributions in her memory may be made to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com.
