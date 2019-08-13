Smith, Charles W. "Chuck", - 81, of Seaville, NJ passed away on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Shore Medical Center in Somers Point, NJ. Born in Tuckerton, NJ, he was formerly of Turnersville, NJ retiring to Seaville, NJ 14 years ago. Chuck worked in sales for Joseph P. Riley Food Brokers in Bala Cynwyd, PA. Chuck was known for his "puns" or "groaners" and his unique sense of humor! He spent the last 10 years of his retirement driving the School Bus in Upper Township which was very special to him. He made many friends among his students and fellow Bus Drivers. He had a beautiful smile and a great chuckle which will be missed by many! Chuck enjoyed his coffee breaks at Dino's. He was an avid gun collector, an accomplished photographer, a music enthusiast that played the guitar, and enjoyed watching vintage movies in his Man Room. Surviving are his wife, Mary "Jean" Smith (nee Robinson), a son, Barry A. Smith of Chapel Hill, NC, three brothers, Robert Smith (Charlene) of Tuckerton, NJ, William Smith (Valerie) of Egg Harbor Township, NJ, Thomas Smith (Deidre) of Tuckerton, NJ, a sister, Bonnie Castaldi (Skip) of Egg Harbor Township, NJ, sisters in law, Nancy Landgraf (Walter), Marjorie Kozakowski (Edward) and many nieces, nephews, friends and neighbors. A Service of Memory and Love will be offered Thursday morning at 11 o'clock from The Godfrey Funeral Home of Palermo, 644 South Shore Road, Palermo, NJ where friends may call from 10 o'clock until the time of service. Memorial contributions in his memory may be made to either The St. Labre Indian School. Ashland, MT 59004 or Habitat for Humanity, 4 Moore Road, DN 3020, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com.
