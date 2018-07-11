Smith , Charlotte A. (Nee Rowland), - 71, of Somers Point, Born and lived in Somers Point, lost her courageous fight after long illness, passed peacefully at her home in Palm City FL on June 28, 2018. She will be sadly missed by her family and friends.
