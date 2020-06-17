Smith, Edmund R., - 66, of Mays Landing, passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2020. Ed was born in Atlantic City to the late Edmund H. and Alice (Stevens) Smith. He was employed as a Class II Police Officer in Atlantic City for over 20 years. Ed is survived by his son Edmund R. Smith, his daughters April J. Smith and Danielle Felder. He is also survived by his grandchildren Julia Baur, Jenna Smith, Johnna Smith, Junious Felder 3rd and Jonah Deeney, great-grandchildren Riley and Mikaila Morse and his sister Elizabeth Smith. In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his sister Jane Mann. Services and burial at Atlantic City Cemetery were held privately. The family requests in lieu of flowers please send donations to Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1942. To share your fondest memory of Ed, please visit www.keatesplum.com. Family services by Keates-Plum Funeral Home, Brigantine.

