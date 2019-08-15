Smith, Elaine H., - 80, of Margate, passed away on Monday, August 12, 2019. Originally of Philadelphia, Elaine was a graduate of Little Flower High School and Pierce Business School. Prior to retiring, she worked as an Admission Director for a number of nursing homes. Elaine enjoyed cooking and was a member of Our Lady of Sorrows Church. She is survived by her husband Joseph Jr. of Margate, and son Joseph of Atlantic City. A Memorial Mass will be held at 10 am on Saturday, August 17th at Our lady of Sorrows Church, Wabash Ave., Linwood. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood- Ventnor. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
