SMITH, ELSA MARGARET (NEE BEAMAN), - 99, of Estero, FL formerly of Margate, passed away Nov. 18th in Fort Myers, FL with her son Kevin and daughter-in-law Vanessa by her side. Born and educated in Philadelphia, Elsa was a graduate of Roxborough High School in PA. While vacationing in Atlantic City, she met her future husband, Jack, to whom she was married for 53 years. Following his death in 1994, she moved to FL and spent her last 25 years there, continuing to make new friends and enjoying the "just beautiful" weather there. "El" will be remembered for her stylish clothing, sense of humor, big smile and positive attitude toward everything life brought to her. Even at age 99, she still dressed well and put on her makeup every day, employing her motto "a little powder, a little paint, makes you look like what you ain't." Elsa was a wonderful cook and enjoyed traveling, golf, painting and crossword puzzles, and was a loving mother to her surviving sons Michael (Jan) of Linwood and Kevin (Vanessa) of Bonita Springs, FL. She also leaves behind grandchildren Kevin (Brenda) of Ocean City, Kelly (Ted) Hedberg of Tempe, AZ and Kent Coyne and Regina (Michael) Aponte, both of Bonita Springs, FL, and great-grandchildren Jacob, Emma, Jack, Nick, Aidan and Shiloh, as well as great friends Harriet Reay of Pleasantville and Bobbi German of Sarasota, FL. Special thanks and gratitude to the Life Care Center of Estero, FL staff, nurses and aides. Burial will be private.
