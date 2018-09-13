Smith, Esther M., - 78, of Woodbine, NJ, passed away Sept. 10, 2018. She is survived by children: Michael Smith, Robert Smith III, Deborah Harvey, Elizabeth Jordan, and Walter Smith III; sisters Barbara Hess and Elsie Hoffman; and 12 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, and 1 great great grandchild. She is predeceased by her husband Walter Smith, Jr., daughter Susan Marie Kelley, sisters Janice Pettit and Jeanie Bagalow, and brother Walter Gifford, Jr. Funeral services will be Saturday, September 15, 2018 at Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Ave., Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. Viewing from 1 to 2 p.m. Service will start at 2 p.m. Interment at Head of The River Cemetery. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
