Smith, Florence T. (nee Gillespie), - 92, of Hammonton, NJ passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020, at the Royal Suites in Galloway Twp. NJ. Florence was born in Trenton, NJ, and moved to Hammonton in 1979. She worked for Lenox China, Inc. from 1955 until her retirement in 1990. As a member of the Glass Molder-Pottery-Plastic Allied Workers International Union, she held the position of president for Union Local 236A. Florence was a member of the Hammonton Senior Citizens, The Canoe Club, St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Parish (St. Joseph Church), and the St. Rita Society. A love of children allowed her to play Mrs. Claus at Storybook Land for over 20 years. She is predeceased by her husband George Smith. Surviving are her children, Edward Dawson (Holly) of Egg Harbor Twp., William Dawson (Diane) of Mays Landing, NJ, and Janet Dawson-Given (John) of Egg Harbor Twp. She is the loving grandmother of 7 grandchildren and 12 Great Grandchildren. Her services and burial in Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery will be private at the family convenience. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Florence's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements entrusted to the Marinella Funeral Home 102 N. 3rd St. Hammonton, NJ. To share condolences please visit www.marinellafuneralhome.com.
Most Popular
-
Atlantic City Black Lives Matter protest ends in 7 arrests
-
Protest Saturday in Atlantic City draws attention of outlaw motorcycle club
-
Man dies by suicide after jumping off Ocean City bridge, police say
-
More than 500 boats participate in pro-Trump parade around Absecon Island
-
Gov. Phil Murphy extends New Jersey public health emergency 30 days
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
Promotions
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
HIGHEST PRICES PAID!! Cash for junk or unwanted cars! Matt Portnoy & Sons Get paid, Not …
WALSH Plumbing LLC Air Conditioning and Heating Svc., Garbage Disposal, leak repair, Water H…
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.