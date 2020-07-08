Smith, Florence T. (nee Gillespie), - 92, of Hammonton, NJ passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020, at the Royal Suites in Galloway Twp. NJ. Florence was born in Trenton, NJ, and moved to Hammonton in 1979. She worked for Lenox China, Inc. from 1955 until her retirement in 1990. As a member of the Glass Molder-Pottery-Plastic Allied Workers International Union, she held the position of president for Union Local 236A. Florence was a member of the Hammonton Senior Citizens, The Canoe Club, St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Parish (St. Joseph Church), and the St. Rita Society. A love of children allowed her to play Mrs. Claus at Storybook Land for over 20 years. She is predeceased by her husband George Smith. Surviving are her children, Edward Dawson (Holly) of Egg Harbor Twp., William Dawson (Diane) of Mays Landing, NJ, and Janet Dawson-Given (John) of Egg Harbor Twp. She is the loving grandmother of 7 grandchildren and 12 Great Grandchildren. Her services and burial in Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery will be private at the family convenience. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Florence's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements entrusted to the Marinella Funeral Home 102 N. 3rd St. Hammonton, NJ. To share condolences please visit www.marinellafuneralhome.com.

Tags

Load entries