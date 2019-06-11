Smith, Harry Levon, - 75, of Egg Harbor Township, departed this life on Friday, June 7, 2019, at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center Mainland Campus. He was born September 23, 1943, in Marion, South Carolina, to Bertha (Manning) and Whiteford Smith. He served in the United States Army before moving to Ocean City, New Jersey with his wife, Mary. He was employed with American Water Company for thirty years before retiring in 2004. He was predeceased by: his wife, Mary Lee Wilson-Smith; devoted daughter, Leslie Karen Smith; parents, Bertha and Whiteford Smith; brothers, Frank, Jimmy and Wayne Smith. Harry is survived by: daughters, Terri M. Smith and Shelia Reed; brother Bobby Smith; sister, Ann Smith; 4 grandchildren, and a host of great grandchildren, nieces, nephew, other family and friends. A celebration of Harry's life will be 11AM Friday, June 14, 2019, at Heavensway Baptist Church, 5082 Tremont Avenue, Egg Harbor Township, where friends may call from 10AM. Interment Laurel Memorial Park, Egg Harbor Township. Arrangements entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Atlantic City, where condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.