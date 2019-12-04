Smith, Iva M. (Turner), - of Egg Harbor Township, went to be with the Lord on November 29, 2019, surrounded by her loving family at the AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center in Galloway NJ. She was married to Kenneth D. Smith, Sr. for almost 71 years who passed away on January 25, 2019. Iva loved spending winter months in Florida and made visits to Ireland, Spain, and North Africa. Iva loved gardening in her yard, crocheting and reading. Iva survived by her two children, Ken Smith Jr, and Lela Albert, grandchildren Christopher Smith (Christie), Daniel Smith (Rebecca), Rebecca Albert (Charlie), and Luke Albert, great grandchildren, Jackson, Mollie, and Fiona. Iva was truly loved by her family and friends, many called her 'Auntie Iva". Special thanks to the staff of Royal Suites, and AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center Galloway, NJ for their excellent loving care. A Memorial Service will be held at the Honey Brook Bible Fellowship Church, 554 Zion Road, Egg Harbor Township, NJ on Saturday, December 7, 2019; Family and Friends are invited to a Gathering at 1 pm followed by a Memorial Service at 2 pm. Donations can be made to www.samaritanspurse.org or Samaritan's Purse PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607 (Info and condolences: www.boakesfuneralhome.com)
