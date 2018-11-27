Smith, James A., II, - 83, of Little Egg Harbor, NJ passed away on Tuesday, November 20, 2018. Born in Philadelphia, PA he lived in Shamong, NJ before moving to Little Egg Harbor 15 years ago. He served in the US Army and after being honorably discharged he worked in the defense industry first at General Electric Missile and Space and then at Boeing Vertol. He spent over 35 years as a logistics engineer supporting naval aviation at the Naval Air Warfare Center at Lakehurst and returned to work after his retirement from the Navy with Eagle Systems, Inc. Jim enjoyed spending time on the water, boating and fishing as well as model trains and building model airplanes. He is survived by his beloved wife of 60 years Carol J. Smith, daughters Nicole A. Kisielnicki (Edward) of Browns Mills, NJ and Lisa J. Musilli (Mario) of Stamford, CT, son James A. Smith III (Denise) of Carteret, NJ, sister Suzanne Holland (Chet) of Southport, NC, grandchildren Sarah Mannon, Jason Mannon, Jaime Kisielnicki, Jessica Musilli, Emily Musilli, Janelle Morano, James A. Smith IV, and great grandchildren Andrew and Brayden. A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday December 1, 2018 at 11:00am at St. Theresa's R.C. Church 450 Radio Road Little Egg Harbor, NJ 08087. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Food Bank at Greater Tuckerton Ministerial Association Inc, 641 Radio Road, Little Egg Harbor, NJ 08087 or Starfish Connection, a non-profit mentoring program supporting underserved students in Stamford, 1127 High Ridge Road, #255, Stamford, CT 06905. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to the staff of Mystic Meadows for their loving care and kindness.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.