Smith, James T, - 61, of Ocean View, NJ, passed away peacefully with his family by his side Tuesday July 10, 2018. Jim liked the simple things in life. He was a kind hearted and a gentle soul who would help anyone in need. His door was always open. He loved his music and loved to hear his nephew Little Mike jam out. He was always up for a game of scrabble but not before bringing out his big dictionary to prove all his words were really words. Jim loved a good debate. He loved Jeopardy and doing crossword puzzles after reading every inch of the paper. He could tell you all the news. He worked all his life as an insulation installer at National Home Insulation and Cape Insulation until he retired. Preceded in death by his mother Harlene M Smith and father Robert K Smith Sr. Surviving are his three Daughters, Sarah (Michelle) Edmunds and Husband Daryl, April E. Smith and Partner Adam Johnson, and Samantha M. Smith. Former wife Sarah L. Wence. Grandchildren Jeremy Edmunds, Thomas Hall, Sadie Edmunds, Nevada Dagostino, Draven Edmunds, and Phoenix Edmunds.Brothers Michael K. Smith and wife Debbie, David S. Smith, and Robert K. Smith Jr. and wife Andee. Sisters Roberta L Bowen, Kimberly A. Farrell and husband James, and Nancy E. Dunn and husband Scott. Many Nieces and Nephews and Grand Nieces and Nephews. Services will be held at Steelmantown Cemetery, Natural Burial Preserve, Saturday July 14, 2018 at 1 P.M. Casual Dress. Thoughts and prayers at www.FERTIGFUNERALHOME.com
