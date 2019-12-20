Smith, John Brian, - of Galloway, passed away from cancer on December 17, 2019. John was born on November 27, 1950, to William J. Smith and Virginia L. (Tankersly) Smith in Bronx, New York. John is survived by his wife, Dale Ann (Costello); son, Shawn Robert (Stacie); granddaughter, Cheyenne; sister-in-law, Susette (Costello) Van Arsdale (Thomas) and their children, Tommy and Matthew; siblings, Nancy Laielli (Anthony), Maureen Smith-Logan (Charles), and Craig Smith (Pamela); also many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews; and extended family, Martin and Loretta Halldorson. After graduating from William Patterson College where he and Dale were married, he began teaching at Holy Spirit High School in Absecon. While at Holy Spirit, John taught religion and as the assistant coach to the Boys Baseball Team. In later years, he was the coach of the Girls Tennis Team whom made it to the State Finals. John and Marty Halldorson also coached their sons in baseball and soccer. John then began his teaching tenure with the Absecon Public Schools. There he taught Fifth Grade, gifted and talented, Computer Science and Seventh Grade. He was director of the Sixth Grade Stokes State Forest Environmental Trip between Absecon Public Schools and Port Republic Schools. John was a mentor to many young teachers and students, He never failed to share his love of music with everyone especially granddaughter, Cheyenne. John's early music career began with being taught by John Voulle. John played guitar, harmonica, banjo, mountain dulcimer and ukulele. He and Dale went on to play at Music by the Bay, Tuckerton Seaport Brigantine Folksong Society, Kramer Hall, Smithville, Atlanticare Medical Center, Cologne School, and Little Egg Harbor Preschool. Later they had a group of talented friends who played monthly. The motto was "so much music, so little time to play it." Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, please give a contribution to your favorite charity in John's memory. Arrangement have been entrusted to Wimberg Funeral Home 211 E. Great Creek Road, Galloway, 609-641-0001. For condolences, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com.
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Hard Rock exec 'disappointed' in Atlantic City, says city is 'worse today'
-
Matt Szczur 'very excited' to fulfill childhood dream by joining Phillies
-
Northfield pharmaceutical rep admits to health care fraud
-
CRDA, LiveNation agree to 3-year, $1.8M deal for Atlantic City beach concerts
-
Galloway hopes land buy leads to bigger, better ShopRite
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
Local Contractor Stell Roofing & Siding "We'll beat any other contractors pricing with q…
GRADING WORK CHAIN-LINK FENCING INSTALLATION AND REPAIRS Dump trailer service *Half day rate…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.