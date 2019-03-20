Smith, Joseph Aloysius, Jr., - 80, of Sea Isle City, passed away on March 15th, 2019. Born in Philadelphia PA, he lived in Philadelphia, Bucks County, PA and Sea Isle City, NJ. He graduated from North East Catholic High School and went on to work as a Philadelphia Fireman, Real Estate Broker and a Boilermaker with the Local 13 until he retired in 1999. He was a Navy Veteran who supported many Veteran organizations. Joseph was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Sea Isle City as well as the Sea Isle City VFW Post 1963, where he served as Vice Commander. He was an active member of the Republican Party where he supported local politics and never missed his right to vote. Joseph enjoyed life, he was very social but especially loved and enjoyed his family. He will be remembered for always having a joke to tell a friend. Joseph is survived by his wife of 56 years, Nancy Smith (nee St. John), daughters; Michelle Smith and Kathleen (Bill) Person, Grandsons Mark J. Ferrari Jr., Glen A. Nagle Jr., Killian S. Person and Phoenix R. Person, Great Grandson Dominic Joseph and many nieces and nephews. Joseph was predeceased in death by his parents, Joseph A. Smith Sr. and Henrietta Smith (nee Chapleski), his sisters; Mary Jane Smith and Nancy Shire. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated, Friday, March 22 at 11:00am at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 4308 Landis Ave, Sea Isle City, NJ 08243. Where friends may call from 10:00am - 10:45am. Interment private. For condolences to the family please visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com.
