Smith, Jr., Henry Clay, - 59, of Newark, Delaware passed away August 5, 2018. Funeral services will be Saturday, August 11, 2018, at Mount Olive Baptist Church, 46 East Atlantic Ave., Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. Viewing will be from 9 to 10 a.m. Service will start at 10 a.m. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.