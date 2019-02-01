Smith, Jr., John C., - 68, of Margate, passed away on Monday, January 28th, 2019. He was born on September 16th, 1950 in Tacoma, Washington. He lived in Ventnor and Margate and graduated from high school in Caldwell, ID. He worked in Schultz Clothing and Barron Gentilman as salesperson and later manager until retiring. Survivors include his wife Barbara A. Smith, son Robert Smith, and his wife Cathryn; grandchildren Helen and Bridget Smith; nieces and nephews, Pat, Jerry, and Nick Cheruka, Mark and Jaime Smith and sister in law Shiela Stone. He is predeceased by his father John C. Smith, mother Patricia Tapke Smith; brother Kenneth Wayne Smith; sister Rita Jeryaldeen Cheruka and nephew Jeffery Smith. A celebration of his life will be held on Monday, February 4th, 11am, at the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, 1707 New Road in Linwood, with a visitation beginning at 10am. Memorial contributions may be given to St. Jude's Children's Hospital in John's name.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.