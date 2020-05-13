Smith, Judith (nee Jasion), - 77, of Tuckerton, passed away unexpectedly, on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Judie, the daughter of the late Thaddeus and Rose Jasion, was born on January 1, 1943. She was raised in Roselle, New Jersey. She graduated with a B.A. from Keane University (formerly Newark State Teachers College) in 1964 with a Bachelor's degree in elementary education. She worked as an elementary school teacher in Woodbridge from 1964 until her retirement in 1995. Judie loved nature, the beach, feeding the birds in her backyard and her cats. She was very artistic and had a sharp sense of humor. After her retirement, she was active in volunteering to help rescue animals and became involved in political activism. Judie is survived by her brother, Jim Jasion, cousin, Mary Kulhanek, and her nieces, Katie Jasion and Patricia Beyer. She is also survived by many loving friends and her two cats, Lily and Chelsea. A private burial was held on May 2, 2020 and a memorial in honor of Judie will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in honor of Judie can be sent to National Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance or St. Hubert's Animal Welfare Center. Arrangements were handled by WOOD FUNERAL HOME, 134 EAST MAIN ST., TUCKERTON, N.J. For condolences and more information visit www.woodfuneralhomeinc.com.
