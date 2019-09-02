Smith, Judy, - 70, of Atlantic City, formerly of Egg Harbor City most of her life passed away on August 20, 2019. She moved from Egg Harbor City to Vineland to be closer to her granddaughters after her daughter passed away. Judy worked as a teachers aid for 15 plus years. Also worked for kid Academy in Absecon, NJ. She then went on to work as a nurses aid for Greenbriar Nursing Center in Hammonton NJ. She loved her family the Lord, animals, walking, and Steven Sagal. She enjoyed her senior years with her sister Betty, nieces, nephews, granddaughters and her friend Rhonda. Preceded by her mother Christine (Bitto), father Edward Leek Sr., her brothers Edward Leek Jr. and Leek. Daughter Susan Panichelli. Survivors by sister Betty Gilbert, granddaughters Stephanie Palma and Emma Panienelli, son in law, Michael Panichelli, Nieces Donna Pikart Kelly Gilbert, Jennifer Gilbert and Michelle Gilbert, Nephews Robert Gilbert and Billy Gilbert and many great-nieces and nephews. Memorial service will be private. For condolences please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com

