SMITH, Justin Paul, - 41, of North Wildwood was fatally wounded the morning of Wednesday, December 5, 2018. Predeceased by Mom-Mom Anna Katherine Becker. Survived by his wife, Christina Smith who is expecting; his daughter, Gianna Smith (mother Dawn Martin); son, Justin Smith, Jr. (mother Lisa Gavin); stepsons, Matthew Hernandez and Christian Hernandez; mother, Francine Smith; father, Dennis Peacock; brothers, Josh Smith and Jacob Rinier; sisters, Jessica Smith, Rebecca Smith and Karen Bucca-Lee. Justin was an accomplished carpenter, devout Christian, loving father, loving husband and a best friend to many. He was best known for his infectious smile, a heart of gold, tenacious work ethic and preaching the word of God to any who would listen. Justin had the ability to make anyone laugh in a bad situation and could make a stranger feel at home. He was a champion of the less fortunate and would give his last dollar to someone in their time of need. We have suffered a great loss to humanity. Relatives and friends will be received on Tuesday (Dec. 11th) from 9:30am until 11am in the Lighthouse Church, 1248 U.S. 9, Cape May Court House with Justin's funeral ceremony to follow and begin at 11am. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Cape May. A special thank you to the Gavin family for their generosity, love and support. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Smith Family Fund to benefit Justin's children, through "In Memory Of" by visiting www.inmemof.org/justin-smith (Spilker Funeral Home, Cape May) info and condolences: spilkerfuneralhome.com
