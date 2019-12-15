Smith, Kenneth D. "Kenny" Jr., - 69, of Egg Harbor Tonwship, passed away on December 12, 2019 surrounded by his loving family at Shore Medical Center, Somers Point, NJ. Ken loved the great outdoors, boating, fishing, and the beach. Ken also had a love of family genealogy, and attended regular meetings at the Atlantic Country Historical Society. He also proudly served his country for four years in the United States Coast Guard. Kenneth was predeceased by his father Kenneth D. Smith, Sr. and mother Iva M. Smith, who both passed away earlier this year. Ken is survived by his two twin sons, Christopher Smith (Christie) and Daniel Smith (Rebecca), his sister Lela Albert, grandchildren Jackson, Mollie, and Fiona, niece Rebecca Albert (Charlie) and nephew Luke Albert. Ken will receive full military honors in a private service at the Atlantic County Veteran's Cemetery. Anyone wishing to make donation can send a monetary gift to the Atlantic City Rescue Mission, 2009 Bacharach Blvd PO Box 5358 Atlantic City, NJ 08404. Info. & Condolences at www.boakesfuneralhome.com.
