Smith, Linda A., - 57, of Port Elizabeth, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 22, 2020, in the loving arms of her husband, after an extended illness. Linda was born and raised in Buena. In her downtime, Linda loved swimming in her pool and spending time with her beloved granddaughters as well as her dog, Dozer. She was predeceased by her parents, Ted and Viola Parker, as well as her brothers, Teddy, Frankie and Jerry. Linda is survived by her husband, Lewis; children, Eric (Trish), Kelli (Rich) and Amy (Kevin). Her beloved granddaughters, Erica and Annabelle; expected grandson, Hunter; sister, Sharon (Dave); step-brother, Steve; in-laws, Janet and Lou, and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family. At the request of the family, all services are private and are under the direction of the DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home, 2755 S. Lincoln Ave., Vineland. Memories, thoughts, and prayers may be extended to the family by visiting dlfuneral.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Linda Smith as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries