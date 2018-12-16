Smith, Mary Catherine, - 91, of Absecon, was born May 13, 1927 in Atlantic City, New Jersey, daughter of William and Marie Pentony. She attended Our Lady Star of the Sea and Atlantic City High School and in 1948 was crowned Miss Hydrangea Queen of Atlantic City. Mary married Donald McKim Smith on September 15, 1954 and raised three children. She was employed as a waitress kindly serving customers until her retirement in 2002 at the age of 75. She was dedicated to her family always sharing an uplifting attitude and demonstrating her faith and trust in God. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and four siblings. Left to mourn her passing are her devoted children and their spouses, Mark McKim Smith (Debra) of Gaithersburg, MD, Donna M. Mabe (R. Wallace) of Linwood, NJ and Eric McKim Smith (Kathleen) of Gaithersburg, MD. She was also a loving Grammy to eight grandchildren and six great grandchildren whom she adored. A funeral mass will be held Tuesday, December 18 at 11:00 am at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, 591 New Jersey Avenue, Absecon, with Father Perry officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:30-11:00 am prior to services. Interment to follow at Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery at Estelle Manor Park, Mays Landing, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish. Arr. by ROTH-GOLDSTEINS' MEMORIAL CHAPEL, Atlantic City. www.rothgoldsteins.com.
