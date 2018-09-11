Smith, R. Charlotte, - 88, of Absecon, went home to be with the lord on Wednesday, September 5, 2018. The daughter of the late Harry and Anita Camp, she was born in Atlantic City on December 15, 1929. She worked for Atlantic Electric Credit Union, Collective Federal and the City of Absecon. Charlotte was a member for many years of the Linwood Community Church and enjoyed cross stitching, sewing and reading and most of all spending time with her family. She is survived by hers sons, Edward (Coreen) Smith and Thomas Smith (Beth); five grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, brother Bill Camp (Helga), nieces, nephews, cousins and her cat Pooh. In addition to her parents she is predeceased by her husband Edward J. Smith, sister and brother in law Barbara and Bill Philpot and nephew Michael Camp. A special thank you to Grace Hospice at Spring Village. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral service on Thursday, September 13, 2018 at 11:00 am at Lowenstein-Saraceno Funeral Home, 58 S New York Rd., Galloway, where the visitation will begin at 10:00 am until time of service. The burial will follow at Laurel Memorial Park Cemetery, Egg Harbor Twp. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Charlotte's memory to the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave. Floor 17 Chicago, IL 60601
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.