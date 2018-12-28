Smith, Richard Leon Sr., - 86, of Atlantic City, passed away on December 10, 2018. He was born January 18, 1956 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Richard was lastly employed by the Laborers International Union of North America, Union 172 as a Highway Construction laborer in Folsom, New Jersey. He is preceded in death by his parents Albertha Woody Skinner and Leon Smith, sisters Ella L. Robinson and Doretta J. Hubbard, Diana M. Pannell, Brothers Lawrence O. Pannell and Robert Smith. He is survived by his son Daniel Watts of Mayslanding, NJ, brother Charles Pannell of Atlantic City, NJ, sister Anita Smith of Vineland, NJ. Services will be held Saturday December 29, 2018 at Allen AME Church, 1717 Bishop Richard Allen Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ. Viewing from 9am-11am, service to follow at 11am. Interment Seaside Cemetery, 559 Route 9 South, Marmora, NJ. Professional services entrusted to Serenity Funeral Home 414 South Main Street, Pleasantville, NJ 08232. (609)383-9994.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.