Smith, Sarah H. Flanagan, - 71, of Egg Harbor Twp., (1948-2020) passed away at home Sunday, March 22, 2020. She was born July 29, 1948, to Sarah Warren and John Flanagan. She attended Farmington and Atlantic City Schools and Oakcrest High School. She later married James B Smith Sr and had six children. She enjoyed playing bingo and planting flowers. Sarah was employed with the Pleasantville School District as a Cafeteria Worker for 32 years where she enjoyed serving the children. She leaves to cherish six children Lisa Davis (James), James "Barry" Smith Jr. (LaRie), Gary, Eric (Anna), Danielle (James), and Karen (Matthew). Twenty-seven grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren; and six siblings Tom, Ralph, Jimmy, Bobby, Virginia, and Barbara. She is predeceased by her mother Sarah Warren Bradford, father John Flanagan, brother Joe Flanagan, and two grandsons Mark and Asriel Otero. Private professional services were held on Saturday, March 28, 2020 from 10 AM to 12 PM @ Serenity Funeral Home, LLC 414 South Main St, Pleasantville, NJ 08232 (609) 383-9994
