Smith, Sister Margaret Mary , - 94, Sister Margaret Mary Smith, age 94, formerly Sister Mary Borgia, died peacefully on July 26 , 2019 at McAuley Health Care Center. Sister is survived by her sister, Theresa Mong and Husband Ed of Brigantine, NJ, loving nieces, nephews and Sisters of Mercy. Visitation will take place at McAuley Health Care Center 1633 US Highway 22, Watchung, NJ 07069. Wake: July 30, 2019: 9:30 to 11:00 am Welcome Home Service: 10:30 am Mass of Christian Burial: 11:00 am Burial: Holy Redeemer Cemetery, South Plainfield, NJ

