Smith, Sr., Kenneth D., - 94, of Egg Harbor Township, passed away on January 25, 2019 at Woodview Estates in Mays Landing. Most of his life he resided in Egg Harbor Township. Kenneth proudly served his country and was a WWII Veteran who served in the Army. Kenneth was a life-time member of the Bargaintown Volunteer Fire Company, along with being appointed on the EHT Board of Adjustment for several years. Kenneth loved to travel with his wife and spent many winter months at their Florida home during retirement.Kenneth is survived by his loving wife Iva M. Smith (Turner) of 71 years; son Kenneth D. Smith, Jr.; daughter Lela Albert; grandchildren Christopher Smith (Christie), Daniel Smith (Rebecca), Rebecca Albert (Charlie), Luke Albert; and his great grandchildren Jackson, Mollie and Fiona. Services will be held at Adams-Perfect Funeral Home, 1650 New Road in Northfield on Friday, February 1, 2019 at 11am. A visitation will begin at 10am at the Funeral Home. Burial with Military Honors will follow at Atlantic County Veteran's Cemetery in Estell Manor. In lieu of flowers, please make a monetary donation to the Bargaintown Volunteer Fire Company. Arrangements entrusted to and condolences may be sent to the family at www.adams-perfect.com
