Smith Sr. , Richard Leon , - 62, of Mays Landing, NJ passed away peacefully at home on Monday December 17, 2018. Richard was born in Atlantic City, NJ on January 18, 1956. In his younger years, Richard served his country in the Marine Corps. He was a proud Marine Corps veteran. Afterwards, he cooked at a few of the local steakhouses. Richard was a member of local 172 in good standing. He joined the union in 1994 he retired in August 2017. Richard was an active member who attended political rallies, participated in political walks and was always present at union meetings. He loved all his family members, and loved to be out on the family land on Smith Avenue. One of Richard's favorite hobbies was riding on his mower keeping the grass trimmed. Richard was predeceased by his Parents Mother: Albertha Woody Skinner Father: Leon Smith and Siblings: Sisters: Ella L. Robinson, Doretta J. Hubbard, and Diana M. Pannell and Brothers: Lawrence O. Pannell and Robert A. Smith. His living Siblings are: Brother: Charles Pannell of Atlantic City, NJ and Sister: Anita Smith of Vineland, NJ, and Jacqueline McGruder. Bishop Charles Lyles was a longtime special friend. Richard has seven children: Daughters: Marlowe Self-Ford (Antonio) of Atlanta, GA Jah-Neen Smith (Christopher) of Pleasantville, NJ; Sons: John Watts (Juline) of Melbourne, FL Daniel Watts of Atlanta, GA, Richard Smith Jr. (Kerri) of Hammonton, NJ Kevin Smith (Rashaunda) of Egg Harbor Twp., NJ , and Jeremie Smith of Mays Landing, NJ with 26 lovely grandchildren that he cherished. Richard has a host of loving cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Services will be held Saturday December 29, 2018 at Allen AME Church, 1717 Bishop Richard Allen Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ. Viewing from 9am-11am, service to follow at 11am. Interment Seaside Cemetery, 559 Route 9 South, Marmora, NJ. Professional services entrusted to Serenity Funeral Home 414 South Main Street, Pleasantville, NJ 08232 (609) 383-9994.
