Smith, Thomas L. "Tucker", - 77, of Brigantine, passed away on Thursday, April 18, 2019. Tom was born in Atlantic City to the late Thomas and Frances Smith. Tom was retired from the Atlantic City Fire Department with over 25 years of service. Tom could always make you laugh and would help anyone in need. He will be sadly missed by his family and friends. Tom was the beloved husband of the late Carol Ann Smith. He is survived by his daughter June Jackson (Al), his sons Thomas Smith (Shawana), Christopher Smith (Dawn) and Ryan Smith (Amy), his sisters Cheryl Howardell (Frank), Francie Smith and his brother Charles Smith (Shari). He is also survived by his step-children Ryan Hertline and Carly Hertline, 11 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Tom's Life Celebration and viewing on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, from 10 to 11:50 am at the Community Presbyterian Church, 1501 West Brigantine Ave Brigantine. Funeral Service will follow at 12noon. Interment will be private. The family request in lieu of flowers please send donations to the Atlantic City Professional Firefighters Local 198, New York Ave, Atlantic City NJ 08401. To share your fondest memory of Tucker please visit www.keatesplum.com Family services by Keates-Plum Funeral Home, Brigantine.
