Smith, William W., - 85, of Cape May, NJ, passed away August 8, 2018. He was born to the late Wesley and Janette Smith and was a lifelong resident of South Jersey. Bill served in the US Air Force during the Korean War, was a life member of Green Creek Fire Department and served on the Rescue Squad of Lower Township. He loved fishing, sharing stories, sports (especially the Flyers and Phillies), but most of all being with and helping his family. He was predeceased by his wife Barbara in 2014. Bill is survived by his children: Rose Ann (John Loria) Smith, Vivian (Anthony) Nestico, James Dempsey, Barbara Ann (Scott) Groves, David (Brittany) Smith; siblings: Joyce, Vivian, Emily, Dottie, Jean Ann, and Bert; grandchildren: Kristin, Kevin, Ryan, Eric, Brian, Kyle, Sean, Ryan, John, Mellisa, Monica, James Jr., and Lauren; and great grandchild Colton. He is also predeceased by siblings, Ruth, Diane, and David. Funeral services will be Monday, August 13, 2018 at Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Ave., Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Memorial service will follow at 11 a.m. Interment will be at Cape May County Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Victoria Manor Activities Department, 3809 Bayshore Road, North Cape May, NJ 08204. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
Latest
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Laurel Memorial Park Cemetery
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.