Smith, William, - 78, of Little Egg Harbor, NJ passed away at home on Thursday November 28, 2019. Born in Riverside Park, NJ he lived in Medford, NJ before moving to Little Egg Harbor in 1982. William worked as a Janitor for Delran High School. He was a member of the Tuckerton Redman Lodge #61 and had previously been in the Mummers Parade. He was predeceased by his sons Jimmy Smith, Kenny Smith and Bryan Smith. He is survived by his beloved wife of 46 years Dolores "Lori" Smith, sons Billy Smith Jr. (Cate) of Columbus Park, NJ and Allen Smith of Little Egg Harbor, daughter Tammy Smith (Kelly) of Little Egg Harbor, brother Albert Smith (Irene) of FL, sisters Dorothy Willitts of NC, Betty Schiller of Beverly, NJ, Catherine Wolbert (Del) of Williamstown and Judy Henry of Delran as well as numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Viewing hours will be on Saturday December 7, 2019, from 11am until his Funeral Service at 2pm at Maxwell Funeral Home 160 Mathistown Road Little Egg Harbor, NJ 08087. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Meridian Hospice at Meridian Health Foundation 1340 Campus Parkway, Building C, Unit 4, Neptune, NJ 07753
