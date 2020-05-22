Smith, Yvonne V., - 73, of Egg Harbor City, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. She was born in Atlantic City, to Ella Lee (Jerry) and Alonzo V. Roberts. Yvonne worked as a payroll clerk for AtlantiCare for forty-six years. She was a member of the Mount Zion Baptist Church in Pleasantville, New Jersey, where she was a member of the choir. She was predeceased by: parents, Ella and Alonzo Roberts. She is survived by: her son, George Smith, daughter in law, Rose Smith, granddaughter, Madison Smith, brothers, Morgan Roberts and Portress Hardy (LaTonya); sister, Ella Francise; and a host of other family members and friends. Funeral services are private due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Arrangements entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Inc., Atlantic City, New Jersey, where condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com

