Snavely, Anthony (Tony), - 70, of Somers Point, NJ passed away peacefully at his home on January 20, 2019. Born in Honolulu, Hawaii to Fred and Helen Snavely and was one of six children. Following in his father's footsteps, he served in the United States Navy from 1965 to 1969. He continued working as a plumber until his retirement in 2009. He will be remembered as a strong, loyal man, a loving father and a really cool grandpa with a great sense of humor. He is deeply loved and missed by his daughters, Kathy Snavely, Patricia Reynolds (Matt), his longtime girlfriend, Fran McCaffrey, his grandsons, Danny and Jake, mother, Helen Snavely, siblings, Allyn, Ronnie, Wayne, Paul, and Kevin. He was predeceased by his father, Fred W. Snavely. Our dad never liked being the center of attention and per his wishes, there were no services. He believed you can't sit around crying about it so you might as well laugh. In his honor, find a reason to laugh. Hug those you love and enjoy the view while you can.
